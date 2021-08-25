New chapter begins for Library of the Smithfields

Library of the Smithfields showed off its new location inside the Middle Smithfield Township Community Center near Marshalls Creek.

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — Inside the Middle Smithfield Township Community and Cultural Center near Marshalls Creek, you'll find all kinds of stories. Shelves upon shelves of books are ready to be checked out.

A grand opening celebration marked the start of a new chapter for the Library of the Smithfields.

"The library is extremely important. It's something you can use for babies with the toddler programs to the older population. We will have meeting rooms here, the ability for people to gather, to learn, to be in book clubs, to share ideas, and just to be part of the living room of the community," said Ann Super, Library of the Smithfields.

This branch of the Eastern Monroe Public Library was temporarily housed on Seven Bridges Road in Middle Smithfield Township.

In 2018, when plans for the community center were announced, the library was given a spot inside.

Sue Young is the branch manager of the library. She says it took a while to get here, but it was worth the wait.

"It's been a very, very long road getting here. We are finally starting to open our doors, and I know it's been hard on people with COVID and everything, but hopefully, we will see better things ahead of us now," said Young.

Young says that because of COVID-19 restrictions, some study rooms and other spots within the library are off-limits at the moment but will open sometime in the future.

Patrons don't seem to mind. Lots of people are stopping by.

"We are finding a lot of people are coming into us and saying, 'I am so glad that you're closer to us now,' and so we have had a lot of people coming in and getting cards. We are very happy to see that," said Young.