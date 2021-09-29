Long-time furniture business closing in the Poconos

The owner of Sawmill Furniture near Marshalls Creek is retiring, but not before hosting a huge sale.

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — Sofas, love seats, bed sets—you name it, and it's on sale at Sawmill Furniture in Middle Smithfield Township.

"Oh, I've been here before. It's a beautiful store. I always like it. I am here looking for discounts.

Managers at the store near Marshalls Creek say the reason for the sale is a bittersweet one. After decades in business, owner Jud Krinsky is moving on to his next job: retirement.

"We are hoping to get out of here as quick and fast as we can. They are giving major discounts on everything in the showroom to make it go away quickly and fast. To get instant gratification if you come in and see it, you can get it right away," said Mike Mann, Sawmill Furniture manager.

The going-out-of-business sale opens to the public in the morning. There are markdowns on name-brand furniture for the living room, bedroom, and dining.

Frank Mestecky from Dingmans Ferry has been buying furniture here for years. He's sad to see it close.

"Yeah, this is sad. They have been here for many years. It's always a pleasure to be in here," said Mestecky.

Even though the big sale starts in the morning, that doesn't mean the building will close up shop for good then. It will take time to get all the inventory out the door.

However, managers want to stress that if you have a piece of furniture that you're waiting for, even if the building closes, you will still get it.

Mann says because of the pandemic, it's taking months for some orders to come in.

"You will get your merchandise if it was back-ordered. We will give you an ETA as the factories give us the dates," said Mann.