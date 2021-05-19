'Nice to get outside'- Canoe businesses popular as weather warms

The nice weather means big business for canoe and rafting companies, especially in the Poconos.

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — It was a great day to hit the water, and lots of people, canoes, and paddles were dropped off at Smithfield Beach near Marshalls Creek.

"I just like being outdoors. It's quiet and peaceful. It's just neat to be out in nature," said Max Land, New Jersey.

"It's really nice to get outside. We spend a lot of time on Zoom and computers and stuff, so it's good to get away from that," said Emily Ryu, New Jersey.

Brad Sweeney runs Chamberlain Canoes near Delaware Water Gap. He says business usually picks up around Memorial Day, but people tend to go out early when Mother Nature cooperates.

"It's a little early, but the weather is looking good to get people out there. We've been staying busy," said Sweeney.

Canoe businesses like Chamberlain Canoes are excited that so many people want to get outdoors so early. Especially since this time last year, the business was closed because of the pandemic.

Chamberlain Canoes reopened last summer around mid-June. Sweeney says business boomed then. He hopes to see people out again this year, too.

"Oh, it's great to see everyone get outdoors. It's been a little busy outdoors, the hiking trails, biking, and the water sports like we do. It's definitely seen an uptick in the past year, but we are excited to keep everyone out there safe and happy," said Sweeney.