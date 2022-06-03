Fate of Michael Horvath in the hands of a judge

Michael Horvath is charged with criminal homicide and kidnapping. The judge has up to seven days to render a verdict.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Justice for Holly, that's the outcome family and friends of Holly Grim are hoping for, as the man accused of murdering her stands trial.

Investigators say Michael Horvath stalked, kidnapped, and murdered his Allen Organ Company co-worker, Holly Grim in 2013.

During closing arguments, Horvath's lawyers said his wife, Cathy Horvath should be considered the main suspect in Grim's killing.

The defense says Cathy's motive was revenge, saying she found planners her husband kept while following Grim and had just as much access to their Ross Township property where Grim's body was found.

Horvath's lawyers also said Cathy could have reached out to Josef Raszler, to help commit the crime.

Raszler is facing murder charges in another case, for allegedly killing one of his Allen Organ co-workers in 2016.

His lawyers also say Horvath wouldn't have had enough time to commit the crime because he had a flat tire and that none of Grim's DNA was found anywhere on the Horvath property, suggesting she couldn't have been killed there and her remains were buried there later on.

The prosecution however says Horvath methodically stalked Grim for years, arguing he had the opportunity and means to kidnap and murder her.

Lawyers for the commonwealth also say Horvath's flat tire story for the day Grim disappeared doesn't add up when matched with the GPS records from his phone.

Investigators say Horvath had everything and did everything he needed to commit the crime, from stalking her almost every day for a year to owning guns, lock picking devices, and items that would incapacitate someone.

The prosecution reminded the judge of Grim's neighbor's testimony, and how she heard a loud thud come from the trailer home, the morning Grim disappeared.

Investigators also found dry blood on Grim's back door that prosecutors say matched Horvath's blood.

Michael Horvath is charged with criminal homicide and kidnapping. If convicted he could face life in prison.

The judge has up to seven days to render a verdict.