Michael Horvath's murder trial begins in Monroe County

A Monroe County judge will decide the fate of a man charged with murdering a woman he worked with.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The trial for Michael Horvath started Wednesday morning at the courthouse in Stroudsburg.

Horvath is accused of killing Holly Grim and then burying her on his property near Saylorsburg.

Horvath was charged with murder in 2016.

Now he's on trial, and a judge is hearing the case.

Michael Horvath walked through the Monroe County Courthouse Wednesday morning for the start of his bench trial.

In its opening statement, the prosecution said Horvath kidnapped Holly Grim from her home near Allentown in 2013.

Investigators say he then killed her and buried her body in the backyard of his home in Ross Township, near Saylorsburg.

Prosecutors said that on the day of Grim's disappearance in 2013, Horvath showed up late for work at the Allen Organ company in the Lehigh Valley. That's where investigators say Horvath and Grim met. He claimed he had a flat tire.

The prosecution said Horvath methodically stalked Holly Grim, arguing he had the opportunity and means to kidnap and murder her.

The defense decided not to make an opening statement right now so the prosecution began calling witnesses, starting with the Monroe County coroner.

Horvath is charged with criminal homicide and kidnapping.

The trial is expected to last about two weeks.