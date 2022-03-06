Lackawanna County man charged in 2013 murder of wife

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Troopers in Lackawanna County have made an arrest in a cold case homicide.
A husband has been charged nine years after his wife's death.
Bruno Rocuba has been charged with homicide and theft.
Rocuba admitted to shooting his wife, Melissa, in their home in Simpson back in August of 2013 but claimed it was an accident.
Troopers say a team of investigators dedicated to cold cases had been reviewing the evidence and found holes in Rocuba's story.
"You investigate a case since 2013; you open up new leads. You try to get new interviews. You try to use that new technology, and what its great is just to get closure. You know, you have a lot of people that could've been associated with his wife, Melissa. You know, a lot that want that closure, what has happened to her? In this case, now, I feel with the new evidence that has been found with the technology out there will definitely show that mister Racuba will be proven guilty," said Trooper First Class Robert Urban.
Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison will have more on this story on later editions of Newswatch 16.
For more cold case stories, head to WNEP's Youtube page.