The man who nearly hit a police officer while riding an ATV in Scranton back in October has been sentenced.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man will spend at least a year behind bars for endangering a police officer.

Tarik McNish was sentenced Thursday to one to two years in jail.

He pleaded guilty earlier this year to recklessly endangering another person.

McNish nearly hit a Scranton police officer while driving an ATV in downtown Scranton back in October.