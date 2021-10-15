Man locked up after nearly running down officer with ATV in Scranton

The man suspected of nearly hitting an officer Monday on Adams Avenue in Scranton on an ATV was arrested.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is locked up for allegedly trying to run down a Scranton police officer with an ATV earlier this week.

Police tell us Tarik McNish was picked up in Wilkes-Barre Township.

McNish is accused of nearly hitting the officer and driving recklessly through downtown Scranton.

Body camera footage shows Scranton Police Officer Chris Hallock jumping out of the way of an ATV as it raced down Adams Avenue on Monday.

The driver sped off without stopping and ran through a red light.

McNish is locked up in Lackawanna County.