Both lanes of Route 196 are closed.

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — The coroner has been called after a crash in Monroe County.

The wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Route 196 and Kilmer Road in Coolbaugh Township.

Officials haven't said how many cars were involved.

Emergency crews hope to reopen this stretch of road in Monroe County sometime overnight.