East Stroudsburg University welcoming all students back next week

East Stroudsburg University officials explain what the campus will look like ahead of all students returning for the fall semester.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Another fall semester at East Stroudsburg University is on the horizon. Students will once again return to campus for in-person learning. Also returning to campus is the threat of the pandemic.

Kenneth Long is the interim university president. He says that because it's a state-run school, the university can't require students to get vaccinated, so new safety plans are in place this year.

"Students that are vaccinated can avoid frequent testing. We will be testing students living in residence halls, students participating in intercollegiate athletics that are not vaccinated, and students that are going to the rec centers and doing these things that are not required as part of their education. If you are unvaccinated, we are going to be doing regular testing," said Long.

Like many college campuses, there are mask requirements at ESU.

If you're outdoors, you don't need one, but they are required inside.

Students we spoke to say they really don't mind; they are used to it anyway.

"If we all could be back and that's the one thing we need to do, I'll wear a mask," said junior Sami Khamis.

Campus officials have enough dorm rooms for incoming students. Some can even choose to have their own room, but that will cost extra.

Students don't mind all the hoops they will have to jump through. The goal is safety, and the hope is to be able to stay on campus.

"We get to go to classes nowhere, face to face. That's nice. I've never been here before, I don't know many people yet, so I am glad we can be face to face so I can meet new people," said freshman Gyulya Van Der Werff.

ESU will welcome back all students next week. There will be an on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone who wants to get a shot.