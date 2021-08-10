City, University of Scranton helping students get ready for school

University students teamed up with the city at a pop-up City Hall event to provide supplies for students heading back to school.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The McKeel family from Scranton checked a few items off the to-do list at the Scranton Iron Furnaces, including a backpack for 12-year-old Michael's impending start to sixth grade.

The University of Scranton teamed up with the city for one of its pop-up city hall events prepared to give out 100 backpacks and school supplies for city students.

"The University of Scranton, along with our other universities and colleges in Scranton, are a huge boost to this city. They do so much for this city and this is a great example of us partnering with them," said Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti.

University students manned the booth at the Iron Furnaces. Officials from the college say they want to be a symbol for education in Scranton at all levels.

"We'd like to give these out along with some other supplies just to enhance teaching and learning however we can. It's a simple gesture, but a sign, I think, of the university's availability and readiness to help students learn," said Fr. Joseph Marina, SJ, University of Scranton president.