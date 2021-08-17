Moving in at Bloomsburg University

It's Welcome Week at Bloomsburg University but moving in looks a bit different thanks to the pandemic.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It's move-in day for Michael Killinger and many of his new classmates at Bloomsburg University.

"I live in Hanover, PA, so it's just exciting to get away from home, not too far, but not too close. Just to be on your own and stuff like that," Killinger said.

It's actually move-in week as students are coming in shifts. The staggered move-in is partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've got plenty of time and plenty of help. Not having a ton of people around certainly in these times is helpful, so the fact that we are kind of staggered throughout the day and week is great," said Nikki Keller.

Keller, from Forest City, is moving her daughter in.

"She is our last student. We are actually moving our son into Bloom on Thursday."

The week looks different this year in other ways, too. Before students are allowed in their dorm rooms, they must stop at the university's alumni house with proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. If they choose not to be vaccinated, the student must get a test.

"If they have a negative, they get to move in. If they test positive, they have to return home until they test negative," explained Tom McGuire, a university spokesperson.

Bloomsburg University is also hosting a vaccination clinic on campus.

"Like many other universities, Bloomsburg is requiring everyone to wear masks in buildings on campus," McGuire added.

"You gotta do what you gotta do to get the school experience, I guess, with all the COVID. It would be nice to not wear it, but at least we don't have to wear it outside, I guess. You've gotta make the best of it," Killinger said.