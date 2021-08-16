Lock Haven University issues indoor mask mandate

The university follows the lead of other universities in Pennsylvania requiring students to wear masks inside any university building.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — We are just a week away from the official start of classes at Lock Haven University.

This year students can take all of their classes in person but they will have to follow Covid guidelines like masking indoors.

University officials issued this statement to WNEP as to why students and faculty must mask up indoors.

The university is instituting the requirement to limit the transmission of the virus within the community and preserve its ability to offer an in-person teaching and learning experience throughout the fall semester.

Students at Lock Haven University that we talked to think wearing a mask is a necessary precaution.

"As a student on campus I think it is really honestly for the best just based on numbers and things like that, especially as a health science student. If it is going to keep us safe that is what we need to do," said Jack Doyle, Milford.

"I don't mind wearing the mask if it is going to keep my family and other students safe. But I do like seeing other people's faces in class and get to know them," said Christina McMahon, Williamsport.

Clinton County currently sits at a high level of transmission according to the CDC.

Christina McMahon is a student member of the university's covid team. She hopes her fellow classmates take the new masking mandate seriously.

"Everybody has to wear mask indoors. Doesn't mater if you're vaccinated or not. You are not required to wear a mask outdoors," said McMahon.

Jack Doyle is currently a Senior at LHU.

He remembers what it was like to go to school before the pandemic.

He hopes the new campus mask mandate will prevent the school from having to go back to remote learning.