Cleanup underway at Pocono Raceway

It was cleanup day at Pocono Raceway after the first in-person doubleheader NASCAR race drew hundreds of thousands of fans to the track in Long Pond.

LONG POND, Pa. — It's time to pack up, go home and clean up at Pocono Raceway.

NASCAR's doubleheader cup series races are over and it was time for a group of fans from Pittsburgh to head out.

"Awesome! We got here Saturday morning. We wish it could have been longer, but the doubleheader weekend was just so awesome. We are definitely coming back next year. This is our first time out here. We are going to try and get more people next year with a bunch of spots and everything. Our neighbors were cool. The weekend was just too awesome," said Gary Scott.

Infield campsites at Pocono Raceway sold out.

Grandstand tickets were few and far between for large groups of people.

Track officials warned of long lines and wait time, but fans didn't seem bothered by any of it.

"Great crowd and no issues whatsoever. Everyone had a blast. It was everyone's first time getting out really. It was a great time," said Christopher Dill, New Jersey.

This was one of the largest crowds in recent history here at Pocono Raceway and track officials are thrilled with how the weekend went.

"The weekend was a success. Tons of people here. We had 15,000 people camping and way more than that in the grandstands. We got them in quick and go them out quick. We actually set a record for getting people out—an hour and fifteen minutes yesterday—during the biggest crowd we've had since the early 2000s. Everyone was happy and it was a great weekend," said Kevin Heaney, Pocono Raceway.

Summer fun at Pocono Raceway is far from over.

A few organized events are scheduled to take place.