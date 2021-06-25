Schuylkill County native racing in ARCA Menards Series at Pocono

Stephanie Moyer is in her rookie year in the series and as she prepares for her first race at the Tricky Triangle, she explains how she got her start in racing

LONG POND, Pa. — 23-year-old Stephanie Moyer has spent most of her life behind the wheel of a race car. It's in her blood. Stephanie's dad and uncle raced for many years, and she and her brother Michael took over the family's race team. Michael raced at Evergreen Raceway in Luzerne County and Stephanie began with go-karts at Greenwood Valley Action Track near Bloomsburg.

"When it comes to race I could always focus really well and it kind of, I like the determination, anything that involves competition, I'm all for it," Stephanie said.

In 2011, Stephanie's brother Michael passed away in a car accident. Stephanie wanted to continue on the family legacy of racing at Evergreen. Her mother said if she won the championship in the go-karts series she could… so she did. But her success didn't stop there.

"I got my first championship, it was shared championship back in 2017. And then last year I finally got my very own single handed championship."

The Schuylkill County native went to college in Ohio and got her degree in automotive then interned with the ARCA series, where she met her connection to the next step in her race career.

"I finally got hooked up with Andy Hillenburg with Fast Track Racing and now I'm racing the #12 Toyota part time this year in the series."

This will be Stephanie's first time racing at Pocono Raceway and having her friends and family in the stands to support her means a lot and believes her brother Mikey is watching from above.

"All the pep talks I used to get from him. I could still hear it and so every race is always dedicated to him, and my dad."

Stephanie has the competitiveness and the drive, hoping to achieve her goals of moving up in the race world.

"I'm going to try to get as much knowledge and seat time as I can. I'm not trying to rush my way up to the top. Believe me, I've got a lot of learning to do but I feel like we can get some are very far in the next five years."