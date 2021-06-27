Third day of racing kicks off at Pocono Raceway

This is the first in-person, doubleheader NASCAR race with spectators in over a year. Fans we spoke with say they've missed it the people and the atmosphere.

LONG POND, Pa. — The view from The Martin's deck on top of their camper gives the family the bird's eye view into what race weekend looks like at Pocono Raceway.

"It's our first time here, and we're excited to be here, and it's beautiful weather, we couldn't have lucked out any better, yeah so we're having a good time," said Wendy Martin, of Williamsburg.

As their sign reads, 'the Martin's are lifetime racing fans,' traveling nearly everywhere to catch a race.

They had tickets to last year's doubleheader here at the Tricky Triangle, but fans were not allowed to attend because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was awful," Martin said. "Even watching it on TV, it was kinda like we wanna be there, and yesterday when the cars went on the track for the first time, it was like, you know you just got goosebumps and your hearts racing fast. It's awesome to be live at the track again."

This is the first in-person, doubleheader NASCAR race with spectators in over a year. Fans told Newswatch 16 they've missed it - the people and the atmosphere.

"I'm here for the races. I'm like a little kid here. My dad works the track. He's been doing it for years, so you know every year I come out here, I'm like, I'm telling you, like a little kid," said Zachariah Flohr of New York City.

These two buddies are from New York City.

Zechariah Flohr is a big racing fan. He's trying to get his friend Will into it too.

"What is it? Day 3. It's figured out. It's all figured out. I've been putting it together, and whoever wins is my new favorite driver, so it's all good, said Will Duckett.

And if fans were to describe this race week, it comes down to one word.

"Exhausted - is the word. I'm exhausted. We've been non-stop going and going and going. It never ends. We're troopers," Duckett said.