Fans fill Pocono Raceway

Engines roar in front of hundreds of thousands of fans for the doubleheader at the Tricky Triangle.

LONG POND, Pa. — A lot can change in a year.

The scene here at Pocono Raceway says it all.

A sea of people, standing next to one another without masks.

A sight many didn't think we'd see so soon.

"I was hoping we would get here with the pandemic. We are here and it's nice to be out and not be wearing masks and seeing people again," said Randy Hanyon, Clarks Summit.

"It is great. It's, great. It feels like a part of my life is back. I don't even mind being around all the people. It's fun," said Nick Macura, Harleysville.

This is the biggest event to happen in northeast Pennsylvania since the start of the pandemic.

3,280 at the track's infield sold out.

Grandstand tickets are available but seating options are limited for large groups.

A family from Berwick was thrilled when they heard the track would be open 100%.

"When I bought the tickets we weren't there. Yep. Now it's good to see everyone out having a nice time," said Tammy Cowan, Berwick.

"It's nice to see faces and smiles again, no masks," said Sabrina Cowan, Berwick.

Here at Pocono Raceway, you can also get your COVID-19 shot. Lehigh Valley Health Network is administering Johnson and Johnson, meaning people only need one dose.

"Yeah it's nice and easy. You don't have to worry about going back for another one and enjoy everything after two weeks," said Kali Hoovler, Virgina.

Trey Hoovler, his wife Kali, and their son Aiden from Virginia are not at all surprised to see the crowds here at Pocono Raceway.

The first in-person, doubleheader NASCAR race is something many of these fans have been waiting for.

"It's cool. I mean we've been to a couple races this year. We went to Charlotte without him, this is his first big race but no it's nice to be around people again. The crowd is nice. It's a different atmosphere with people around so it's way better," said Trey Hoovler, Virginia.

The excitement is far from over.