Huge crowds expected for Pocono Raceway weekend

This is the largest crowd in recent history at Pocono Raceway, and officials remind people to be patient.

LONG POND, Pa. — The first in-person NASCAR doubleheader at Pocono Raceway is here.

Fans are thrilled to fill the stands once again two years later.

"Pocono really puts together a great show," Luke Berti said. "I talked to a bunch of people from out of the area, and they are in disbelief that they can put on this great of a time and have it work so well. It's really a great time all around. Everyone I talk to is just thrilled to be here."

All 3,280 camping spots in the infield sold out earlier this week. Grandstand tickets are still available, but few and far between.

"It's fantastic," said Pocono Raceway CEO Nick Igdalski. "Looking back a few months ago, we didn't think this was going to be in the cards for us. We would have been happy with a 50 percent capacity and full infield, but to be at 100 percent, it's fantastic. It's really making up for the depressing scene that was here last year with both doubleheaders and no fans in the stands."

This is one of the largest crowds Pocono Raceway has seen in recent years, and as we inch out of this pandemic, patience will be key, especially when it comes to waiting in line.

"We are going through the same pains every small business and big business is going through right now finding the adequate help, to really service the customer as efficiently as we'd like to. There are going to be lines, so please be patient with the staff. We are going through the same growing pains as everyone else coming out of the pandemic," Igdalski said.