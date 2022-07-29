Williamsport's Memorial Pool opening pushed back

They are aiming to open Memorial Pool early next week and should know more on Monday.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It was a hot and humid day in Williamsport, and the Memorial Pool looks refreshing.

The liner was recently replaced and crews have been working around the clock to open the pool for the season. It was scheduled to open this weekend.

"We got it filled up. We started administering chemicals to get the levels right. Unfortunately we just got our last result back here within the last 30 minutes. The bacteria levels are a little too high to have the kids safely get into this pool," said Scott Livermore.

Scott Livermore is Williamsport's Public Works director. He added more chemicals to the water and is doing another bacteria test. The results will be back Monday.

"We're working as hard as we can. I hope you guys bear with us and we're going to do the best we can to get this thing open as fast as possible for the community," said Livermore.

The pool has not been open since 2019 so people are really anxious to dive back in.

In 2020 the pool was closed because of Covid-19 and in 2021, the city closed the pool due to a massive leak.

"It's summer and kids want to get out and swim and unfortunately there are less options, it seems like," said Keri Fry.

Keri Fry grew up in Williamsport and said there were more swimming options back then.

"We had Brandon Pool in Brandon Park, East End, Memorial and there was Loyalsock," said Fry.

"I look back here at these kids at the camp and they're hanging on the fence. They want in here as much as I want to get them in here, I just have to look out for their safety," said Livermore.

