More lifeguards mean more pool days

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress takes us to Frances Slocum State Park where they've managed to find a solution to the shortage of lifeguards.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a perfect day to enjoy the pool at Frances Slocum State Park in Luzerne County. It's the first time this month that the swimming pool has been open on a Friday. It had only been open on weekends.

"That surprised me at first. I never thought that would happen, a life guard shortage, I mean the kids used to fight for those jobs," said Dallas resident Sandy Stein.

But a recent boost in staffing means more days to enjoy the pool. Park Manager Kevin Koflanovich says once word got out that there would be a limited pool schedule, more applications came in.

"It's about getting the word out and the media did help to do that for us, and as people applied and we were able to get them in. It really worked out for us," Koflanovich said.

The pool at Frances Slocum is now open five days a week, only closing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

With the shortage of lifeguards impacting other state parks, officials say the staff here could travel around to help fill the need elsewhere.

"We've been trying to hire lifeguards all season. We are at about 70 percent complement or so right now, but we are still hiring like some of the other neighboring parks here," Koflanovich said.

Park officials say the schedule can change at any minute, so it's always best to check before you make the drive.