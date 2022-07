State police say witnesses saw a man floating in the Susquehanna River Saturday.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Lycoming County say a man has died after a possible drowning.

Witnesses told troopers they saw a man floating in the Susquehanna River in Muncy Creek Township Saturday when he began to struggle to swim.

Those witnesses tried to help but were unable to reach the man in time.

Troopers have not yet released the man's name. His death is still under investigation.