CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a crash in Carbon County.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday night a few miles north of Lehighton Exit 74 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Both northbound lanes are closed as well as one of the southbound lanes.

This is a developing story, please check back for more updates.