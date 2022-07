The victim died after being struck early Thursday along Route 147 near Herndon.

HERNDON, Pa. — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a firetruck in Northumberland County.

Investigators said Rebecca Wenrich, 66, of Dalmatia, walked into the path of the vehicle along Route 147 in Lower Mahanoy Township, south of Herndon, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Wenrich died at the scene.

The road was closed in the area of the crash until around 9 a.m.

There is no word from authorities on if any charges will be filed.