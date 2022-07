A section of Wyoming Avenue was shut down in one direction for a short time while the crash was cleaned up in Luzerne County.

WYOMING, Pa. — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened Friday morning in Luzerne County.

Wyoming borough police say it happened on Wyoming Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

The driver was taken to hospital.

No word on the driver's name or the extent of their injuries.

