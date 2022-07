One man is dead after two cars collided early Thursday morning in Lackawanna County.

MAYFIELD, Pa. — A crash on the Casey Highway was deadly Thursday morning in Lackawanna County.

It happened just after midnight in the eastbound lanes of Route 6 between the Jermyn and Carbondale exits. State police tell us two cars collided.

One man was killed. His name has not been released. The other driver is okay.

The road was closed while crews cleaned up the wreck. Click here for the latest traffic conditions.