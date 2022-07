The westbound lanes were closed at the White Haven exit due to an overturned tractor trailer.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — Traffic is moving again on Interstate 80 after a crash Wednesday morning in Luzerne County.

The westbound lanes were closed at the White Haven exit due to an overturned tractor trailer.

The truck has been cleared.

We don't know if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Get real-time highway conditions with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.