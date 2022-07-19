President Biden headed to Wilkes-Barre

The president plans to visit Luzerne County to discuss the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and gun violence.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The president is making a return visit to our area.

President Joe Biden will be coming to Wilkes-Barre on Thursday to discuss the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to reduce gun violence, according to Rep. Matt Cartwright's office.

Aides said Rep. Cartwright will be attending and discussing his recent work on House Appropriations to secure police funding in the district.

The White House has not released any details of the event.

Developing story; check back for updates.