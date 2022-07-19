Joe Maddon to continue charity efforts

Maddon has built a legacy of giving back to people in his home city of Hazleton and on Tuesday we met some of the beneficiaries of his charity work.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Tee time was noon on Tuesday at the Valley Country Club in Sugarloaf Township for Joe Maddon's annual 'try Not to Suck in The Valley' golf tournament, all to raise money for his Respect 90 Foundation and the Hazleton Integration Project.

"This is the vision that Jay and I and Bob and Elaine had in 2010. We knew there was a great disconnect in the city, the community at that time. So we did we established HIP; it became the Hazleton One Community Center with the thought that eventually we would be able to help a bunch of young people," said Joe Maddon, Former MLB Manager, Hazleton native.

Some of whom met with Joe on Tuesday and told Newswatch 16 what the Hazleton One Community Center has done for them.

"It has been since, well, since I came to the United States four years ago, and I feel like the community center, and ever since I've been there, I feel more included in the community, and has helped me develop more as a person as a human being and has like opened a lot of doors for me as well," said Yamile Nader, Hazleton.

"It's something I hope to look for my entire life, and having that second family just to look up to me and believe me, it's something any kid could have," said Richermy Batista, Hazleton.

Joe Maddon was recently let go from his position as the manager of the Los Angeles Angels, so he's back in Luzerne County now and says he will continue his efforts for charity.

"Of course, yes, absolutely. Those I want, we wanted to remain in constant," said Maddon.

And it's something he's known for in the baseball community more so than any disagreements he's had on the field.

"Just to support all the programs that they have for the kids in the in the community here, and I've been through the community center. It's really cool. There's a lot of great stuff and great opportunities for kids that wouldn't be there. If Joe wasn't involved. So it's really nice to see," said Lindsay Berra, granddaughter of Yogi Berra.

Because Joe is not managing right now, he tells Newswatch 16 that he has to come up with creative ways to raise money for the foundation, like selling a family recipe and other things.

"Bob has been able to secure some good money through grants, that is absolutely vital to our existence there. So that's that's been going well. He's done a great job with that," said Maddon.

If you want to learn more about ways you can support the Respect 90 Foundation and the Hazleton Integration Project, head to their website by clicking here.