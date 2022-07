The crash happened around 12 p.m. Saturday.

TAYLOR, Pa. — A car crashed into a convenience store in Lackawanna County Saturday afternoon.

Police say a driver crashed into Al's Quickstop Mart along North Main Street in Taylor around 12 p.m.

The driver fled police but was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and recklessly endangering another person.

No one was hurt in the crash.