Lake Day in Lycoming County

TROUT RUN, Pa. — Folks in Lycoming County took to the water to enjoy their extended Fourth of July holiday. Many people came out to Rose Valley Lake near Trout Run to fish, kayak, and enjoy the nice weather.

"First time I have been on Rose Valley, so she is going to show me around, and I am going to enjoy looking at everything and enjoy the weather," said Breanna Repard of Liberty.

"Great fishing day. Good to be out with my son on his boat," said George Williams of Williamsport.

Evan Higgins came to the lake with his brother and grandparents. He told Newswatch 16 that he is hoping to catch some good-sized fish.

"We've been out here for probably an hour, and we probably will be out here for another two hours or so. Probably will be out here for a while," said Evan Higgins of Montoursville.

Breanna Repard and Julie Massaro are having a girls' day at the lake. They are enjoying their day off by taking their kayaks out on the water.

"I am just excited to be out without kids, to be honest, and just enjoy the weather and have us time together because I watch her kids, and now we get to just spend time together, and I am excited for that," said Julie Massaro of Liberty.

Many folks were out on the lake fishing. George Williams has been coming to this spot to fish since he was a kid. He told Newswatch 16 that it is great to be able to spend the extended holiday on the water.

"1974 is when I first started catching little fish here, and so I have been doing it since ever since. That is a long time," said Williams.