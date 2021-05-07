Holiday crowds pack Beltzville State Park again

The state park in Carbon County has been a popular spot, especially on holiday weekends. Officials are working to ease overcrowding.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — People soaking up the sun at Beltzville State Park on Monday were not at all surprised to see the crowds that showed up. On this hot July day, it was the perfect place to cool off.

“Oh, it's beautiful. It's nice weather, the family and stuff. We enjoy it here. It's beautiful,” Jose Toro, Bushkill.

There was a long line of vehicles waiting to get into the park when Newswatch 16 showed up.

Beltzville State Park recently implemented new rules to help with overcrowding.

This year, the only place people can park their car is in the lot. Once the park hits capacity, several intersections of Pohopoco Drive are shut down, and walk-ins are turned away.

Park Manager Ben Monk says the park hit capacity on Sunday at 9 a.m. and Monday around 12:30 p.m.

“It's been a mixed bag," Monk said. "Saturday was a washout. I mean, we were still busy, and our lots were half full. It was a good crowd, and they stuck it out through the rain. Yesterday we closed the gates at 9 a.m. We got hit hard and fast. Fortunately, state police, Franklin Township Police, and our DCNR staff really stepped up."

A nonprofit organization called Friends of Beltzville is handing out pamphlets and garbage bags to visitors coming in to help with cleanup.

“It's done a lot. Yesterday's cleanup went terrific because they only had bags and not a bunch of litter,” said Diane Szwajkowski, Friends of Beltzville

Mark Nordyke from Kunkletown is happy the new rules are being enforced.

“It's awesome! I hear this place gets overly crowded, so hopefully, people will definitely still allow space and clean up after themselves,” said Nordyke.