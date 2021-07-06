New rules ease overcrowding at Beltzville State Park

State park officials say the new plan to control crowds is keeping busy weekends manageable for guests.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — People soaking up the sun at Beltzville State Park were a little surprised to see the crowds that showed up right at the start of the week.

"I thought people would actually have work, but clearly they don't. They are out there enjoying the weather like everyone else," said Tyreke Blair of Bethlehem.

Beltzville State Park recently implemented new rules to help with overcrowding.

This year, the only place people can park their car is in the lot. Once the park hits capacity, several intersections of Pohopoco Drive are shut down, and walk-ins are turned away.

Park Manager Ben Monk says the park hit capacity on Sunday.

"Some of the rules are working really well. Some others we need to adjust what we are doing or make changes where they need to be made. We are working through it and will give it a couple more weeks, try a couple of new things, and adjust where we need to."

Monks' advice is if you're planning a visit and you're from out of state or out of the immediate area, it's best to show up bright and early to ensure you get a spot inside. Otherwise, come with a backup plan because the gates may be closed before 8 p.m.

"If you're here before the gates close, you're more than welcome to come in as long as we don't hit capacity," Monk added.

Carlos Tabon from new jersey spent the day at the park with his family. He's glad to hear the new rules are being enforced. He knows how busy this place can get any day of the week.

"When we came, we were actually shocked that there wasn't too many people here. We got a great spot here as well, so it's great."