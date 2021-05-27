Gearing up for a busy weekend at Beltzville

Overcrowding has been a long-time issue at Beltzville State Park. If you're planning to make a trip for the long holiday weekend, there some changes.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — There were plenty of people basking in the sun on this May day at Beltzville State Park near Lehighton, but not nearly as many people who normally flock to this place in Franklin Township on long holiday weekends.

One family from Lebanon County came for a picnic.

"Enjoying the time where there is no one, the pavilions aren't crowded, there are not many people out there. We rented a boat, so we are going to enjoy the water during this wonderful weather," said Andrey Sentsov.

Last summer, the park was packed with people as it saw a 32 percent increase in attendance.

This summer, park officials are trying to stop the place from getting overcrowded again.

"There's a serious overcrowding problem, and the facilities can only handle so much. It's aging infrastructure, there's only so many bathrooms and so much space," said Ben Monk, manager of Beltzville State Park.

This year, people won't be able to park on the soccer field, and in addition to that, once the park hits capacity, several intersections of Pohopoco Drive will be closed off. Walk-ins will not be allowed in.

"When the park hits capacity, and we do the road closures, there will be no foot traffic allowed through the gates. Everyone will be turned back, and that's it. The park will be closed for the day," said Monk.

People who came to sunbathe before the crowds understand why the rules need to be enforced.

"It's supposed to be a place where people can enjoy themselves and relax. When you have to start implementing all kinds of rules and regulations, to be that puts a damper on the whole thing. I understand they have to keep order and stuff like that," said Alan Faustner of Danielsville.

Visitors to Beltzville State Park will also notice more dumpsters throughout the park and will be given their own trash bags to help curb any litter from being left behind.

More staff will also be working here at the park on weekends and holidays.