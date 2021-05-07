Perfect waterpark weather in the Poconos

Summery conditions made Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark a popular place to cool off on this holiday.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Splashing around at Camelbeach was the perfect way to spend this hot July day.

One family from Easton was excited the weather is cooperating and that the pandemic didn't put a damper on summer fun this year.

“Wonderful! We are season pass holders, and we didn't get to come at all last year. This is our first time here this season, and we are happy to be here,” said Stephanie Frederickson.

Rainy weather made for a tough start to the long holiday weekend.

Kelly Moore from New Jersey came to spend her 30th birthday at the park in Pocono Township. She's glad Mother Nature is cooperating.

“It's beautiful. Perfect. The breeze, low humidity. It's really nice,” said Moore.

Electronic kiosks are new this summer at Camelbeach. Visitors can use a cell phone or a paper ticket to get in faster.

“We've been coming here since 2010, and it's just been improving ever since. We got new food options, new rides. You can come in and not wear a mask. It's awesome," said Daniel Rodriguez.

Others who showed up tell Newswatch 16, they are enjoying coming to Camelbeach here in Pocono Township. It's not far from home and always fun.

“It lets me be a big kid. My daughters make fun of me because I giggle the whole way down. I love it as much as they do. I said to my husband, I love that my daughters are teenagers, and they still enjoy doing this stuff with us. We take advantage any chance we get,” said Frederickson