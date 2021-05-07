Pineknotter Days return to Northumberland

A longtime summer tradition is taking place this week in Northumberland. Pineknotter Days are back after taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — King Street Park in Northumberland is the place to be this week for food, crafts, and entertainment. It's the 48th Pineknotter Days, and after taking a year off because of the pandemic, people did not want to miss it.

"Everybody gets together, and we have funnel cakes, we have crab cakes, loaded potatoes, and it's a good time," Richard Robey said.

Pineknotter Days are usually held every year during the first week of July.

"Food, things to do. I'm disappointed though this year they don't have as many crafters as they usually do," Judy Snyder said.

So, what is a pineknotter? It's a tough person because a pine knot is where the branch goes into the tree and forms a tight knot.

Since the event was canceled last year because of the pandemic, vendors tell Newswatch 16 they're really happy to be here this year.

For some of the vendors, Pineknotter Days serves as a fundraiser for their organizations. Northumberland's Number One Fire Company is known for its fish sandwiches.

"The public has responded very well. They about sold us out this morning. We're through about 150 pounds before noon. That's a lot of fish," Duane Troupe said.