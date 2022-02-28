Fourth person charged in death of two girls

Ronald Butler has now been charged in connection with the deaths of two children in Lycoming County.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fourth person is now charged in connection with the deaths of two children in Lycoming County.

Ronald Butler was arrested Monday morning on child endangerment and obstruction charges.

His daughter, Echo Butler, and her girlfriend Marie Snyder are accused of starving and abusing Snyder's two daughters.

The girls were just 4 and 6-years-old.

Their bodies were recovered last year buried in the backyard of a home on Livermore Road near Williamsport.

Echo's mother, Michele Butler is also charged with third degree murder in the girls' deaths.