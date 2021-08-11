New details from police in child endangerment investigation in Lycoming County

Police believe human remains found over the weekend are two small children who lived at the property in Hepburn Township.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Investigators believe that remains found in a backyard in Lycoming County over the weekend are those of two little girls who have not been seen in years.

Police were back along Livermore Road near Williamsport on Sunday.

On Monday, they confirmed that a 6-year-old child died in 2016, and a 4-year-old child died the following year.

Authorities believe the children are Marie Snyder's daughters.

Snyder, 32, and her partner Echo Butler, 26, are in jail on child endangerment charges.

Old Lycoming Township police say Children and Youth Services began investigating in September after receiving reports that Snyder's 7-year-old son was not receiving proper education.

At that time, CYS also asked about Snyder's daughters.

Snyder refused to answer any questions and was arrested last Thursday. Authorities say that's when a search warrant was issued, leading to this discovery.

"The remains of the two deceased children are being flown to Erie, Pennsylvania, this morning to be examined by a forensic anthropologist, and we are going to await further analysis on that. The investigation into the manner of death, the motive, and the timeline of events continue to be explored by the Investigators. This is classified as a homicide investigation," said Old Lycoming Police Chief Christopher Kriner.