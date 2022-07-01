Two now charged with homicide for death of children in Lycoming County

A mother and her partner, accused of covering up the deaths of two little girls, are now charged with homicide.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Two people now face homicide charges for the deaths of two young girls in Lycoming County, and a third is charged with third-degree murder.

Marie Snyder and Echo Butler were both charged with homicide for the deaths of Marie's young daughters. In addition, Echo's mother Michele was charged with third-degree murder.

Marie Snyder and Echo Butler said nothing to reporters as they left district court Friday morning. The two previously faced child endangerment and obstruction charges, but homicide has now been added to that list.

According to police, the couple starved and physically abused Marie's young daughters. Nicole, age 6, and Jasmine, age 4, were forced to stand in corners for hours at a time. The girls were also tied up at times.

When the children died, Marie and Echo buried them in their backyard on Livermore Road in Hepburn Township.

According to court paperwork, Nicole died in 2016 and Jasmine in 2017, both of starvation.

Echo Butler told authorities that she hated the children because they were bad.

According to police, Children and Youth Services started investigating in September after receiving reports that Marie Snyder's 7-year-old son was not receiving proper education. At that time, Children and Youth also asked about Snyder's daughters. That's when a search warrant was issued, leading to the children's bodies in the backyard.