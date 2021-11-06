Police searching for remains in Lycoming County

Police are searching for two little girls who have allegedly been missing since 2015.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Local police and the FBI spent Saturday searching for what they believe are remains of two little girls allegedly missing since 2015 in Lycoming County.

Police say Lycoming County Children and Youth began investigating Marie Snyder and her partner, Echo Butler, after Snyder's 7-year-old son was reportedly not enrolled in school.

During the investigation, officials discovered that Snyder's two other children, girls ages 8 and 11, had not been seen or heard from since 2015.

Investigators executed a search warrant at their home along Libermore Road in Hepburn Township, near Williamsport Saturday morning.

Police say they are looking for the alleged buried remains of the 8 and 11-year-old.

So far, officials have not said if the search has turned up anything.

Both Snyder and Butler are locked up on child endangerment charges in Lycoming County.