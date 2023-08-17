Fatal shooting at business in Lycoming County

Police say a former employee was shot after a confrontation with the CEO

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A disgruntled ex-employee in Lycoming County is dead after he was allegedly shot by his boss.

According to Lycoming Regional Police, a former employee entered the lobby of the business along Marydale Ave in Old Lycoming Township near Williamsport just before 11am Thursday morning.

Officers say the 69-year-old began arguing with the CEO of the business.

That's when the CEO shot him.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The CEO was questioned and released by police.