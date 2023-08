Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located the suspect Friday morning.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man wanted on murder charges in New York was arrested Friday in Scranton.

Investigators say 41-year-old Bernard Alexander is responsible for a deadly shooting in May in Schenectady, New York.

Members of U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force located Alexander this morning along the 500 block of Mary Street around 6:30am Friday morning, he was then turned over to Scranton Police.