It happened around 9 p.m. Sunder near the Altmiller Playground on East 12 Street.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A shooting in Luzerne County sent a 17-year-old boy to the hospital.

It happened around 9 p.m. Sunder near the Altmiller Playground on East 12th Street in Hazleton.

Police arrived to find the teen shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Hazleton Police at 570-459-4943.