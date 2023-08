Three people have been charged in connection with a shooting that killed 22 year old Elijah Rivers back in January.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Three people face homicide charges after a shooting in Luzerne County.

That shooting happened in January along North Meade Street in Wilkes-Barre.

22-year-old Elijah Rivers was killed. His death was later ruled a homicide.

Officials announced charges Friday against Breanna Knight and Yuamir Grayson of Wilkes-Barre and Kadeen Carruth of Hazleton.

All three are locked up in Luzerne County.