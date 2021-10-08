Wizarding weekend with Harry Potter in Wilkes-Barre

Get your wands ready! Lots of magical fun is planned for downtown Wilkes-Barre this weekend.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Harry Potter fans are in for a treat in Luzerne County this weekend.

It's taking a village, some might say, to hang witch hats across Midtown Village in downtown Wilkes-Barre for a Harry Potter-themed festival taking place this weekend.

It's hosted by the co-owners of Boozy B's alcohol-infused ice cream parlor.

"We are having our annual wizarding weekend, but we're turning it into a festival this year," said co-owner Bianca Lupio.

"We're turning it into a big thing because last year we were so busy and no one could get enough, so we were just like, 'You know what? Everybody wants this, needs this.' Even though COVID is going on a little bit still, we're going to make the most of our lives today, and we're going to have a good time," said co-owner Autumn Eckert.

Outside in the village and inside the ice cream parlor, fans of the movie will get a chance to have some fun.

"We have a backdrop for a photo booth, that's a platform 9 & 3/4 so you can wear like some witch hats or some Gryffindor ties and take your picture in front of the platform, some really large cutouts of some of the famous characters that you will be able to take pictures with," Eckert said.

Not only are all of the decorations inspired by the Harry Potter book and film series, but many things you can eat or drink here are inspired by the stories.

"We'll be selling butterbeer floats, hot butterbeer, pumpkin juice floats, polyjuice potion, ice cream, chocolate frogs, all kinds of fun things," Lupio said.

The owners are hoping the event brings a little more life to downtown. Vendors at the event, like Jamie Carbohn, who recently started selling things at events, hope for a large crowd.