Fall festival raises funds for historical society in Luzerne County

WYOMING, Pa. — A fall festival in Luzerne County provides a look at life in Northeastern Pennsylvania centuries ago.
The historic Swetland Homestead in Wyoming hosted its annual fall festival on Sunday.
Actors showed visitors how people in early America lived - especially how they created soap, quilts, and artwork.
Kids were invited to make 1700's era toys to take home.
"It's cliche, but everybody knows that history's cyclical; everything repeats. You have to see where we came from to see where we're going. And a lot of the stuff that we do today you can see how that's evolved over time," said Mark Riccetti Jr. with the Luzerne County Historical Society.
All the proceeds from this year's fall fest support the Luzerne County Historical Society.
