Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre is bring back its rooftop bash

It's the event aimed at taking literature to a new level. The Osterhout Free Library is gearing up for its annual rooftop bash.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The call is going out for those looking to "book" some Friday fun to kick off the week.

The Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre is gearing up to launch its 12th annual Brewsterhout Rooftop Party. It'll happen this Friday, October 8, atop the Intermodal Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted the program that's returning after a year off during the pandemic last year.

The rooftop bash includes adult beverages, food samples from different local restaurants, and entertainment.

Money raised helps the Osterhout Free Library along South Franklin Street continue to find many of its programs for the community.

How to get involved:

12th annual Brewsterout Rooftop Party

Friday, October 8, 2021

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Atop the Intermodal Center Rooftop in Wilkes-Barre

Food, music, beer, raffles, and more!

Ticket information:

$25 in advance or $30 at the door

Tickets will be limited this year to promote social distancing, so act fast before it's too late!

HEAD HERE to get your tickets or stop in at the Osterhout Free Library on S. Franklin St. in Wilkes-Barre. Questions? Call 570-823-0156.

The event is geared toward people 21 and older. It's held rain or shine. If it rains, the rooftop party will be moved down one level in the Intermodal Center.

The Osterhout has been around for 132 years in our area.

How it helps:

The following information is from the event organizers:

The Annual Brewsterhout Rooftop Party is a fundraiser for the Osterhout Free Library, the city’s public library. When you show support for the Osterhout Free Library, you are not just supporting the library, you are giving back to the community.

Many Luzerne County residents utilize the library’s programs to continue their education after their school-age years, to conduct research and study for post-secondary school exams, and to immerse their children and grandchildren into the wonders of reading.

The Osterhout Free Library is a dynamic, versatile community center. More than half of young adults and seniors living in poverty in Luzerne County came to the Osterhout to access the Internet and participate in life-enriching programs.