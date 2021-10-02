Wilkes-Barre turns 150 with Oktoberfest celebration

The birthday celebration for the city included beer, food, cornhole, and live entertainment.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There was more than one reason to celebrate in the Diamond City on Saturday night.

Public Square played host to Wilkes-Barre's 150th birthday festivities and the city's inaugural Oktoberfest.

Susquehanna Brewing Company and The Lion Brewery set up shop for the celebration.

There were also food trucks and live entertainment in front of businesses downtown.

Speakers were also at the event to talk about the city's rich history.

"It's nice for the people. It's fun to get out, especially in the fall. It adds a lot of awareness to the community down here. It's great. We don't really come to Wilkes-Barre that much so it was great to come down here," said Lindsey and Brittany Fortese of Dunmore.

While this was the first year for Oktoberfest, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown hopes to make it an annual occurrence.