Paint Pittston Pink raises money for cancer research

The annual event on Saturday included a 5K, a family fun walk, and a Gentlemen's Dash.

PITTSTON, Pa. — The city of Pittston turned pink on Saturday morning in support of those battling breast cancer.

The annual Paint Pittston Pink event for breast cancer awareness included the Color Me Pink 5K, a Family Fun Walk, and a Gentlemen's Dash.

The participants of the Gentlemen's Dash dressed up in their best high heels for the race along Main Street.

That group alone raised over $130,000 - breaking the all-time leading fundraising award.

"Incredible! I'm so happy for what this money gets put towards and what the result of the money is going to be. Hopefully a cure for all types of cancer," said Daniel DePhillips of Dallas.

All the money raised will go towards breast cancer research in the hopes of finding a cure.