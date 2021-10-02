Chalk festival held in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Kids of all ages came out to Riverfront Park in Wilkes-Barre to put their drawing skills to the test.
Everyone was given a free container of chalk - then the pavement was all theirs.
The 11th annual Chalkfest is hosted by the Riverfront Parks Committee; this is the organization's final event of the season.
"We teach about the environment, and the best way to do it is to get people in your classroom. We look at this as our classroom. You want to have fun doing it. So we're teaching about the environment while these kids and these families are having a fantastic time," said John Maday with the Riverfront Parks Committee.
There was also live music, environmental exhibits, and a family-fishing program at the event.
