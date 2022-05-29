VFW sells poppies for Memorial Day

The VFW held the poppy sale along Main Street in White Haven Sunday morning.

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — The VFW in White Haven had a poppy sale for Memorial Day Sunday.

The red poppy is a symbol of sacrifice to honor those who lost their lives serving our country.

These are from the VFW Buddy Poppy Program which raises money for national and state veteran's programs.

The first Buddy Poppy sale happened in 1922.

VFW volunteers say when you buy a buddy poppy, your money is going directly to veterans who need it.

"By giving a poppy, they give us a donation, if they want to. Any donation is good. We'll even take a smile," said Mike Salerno, Marine Corps Veteran, VFW Post 6615.

For more information on the buddy poppy program visit their website by clicking here.